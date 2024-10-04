Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,553,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 344,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 342,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 24,829 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 402,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 104,547 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

