Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTEC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,354,000.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DTEC opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $101.89 million, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.24. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $44.31.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

