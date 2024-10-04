Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZWW) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.09. 16,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 259,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Hertz Global Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

