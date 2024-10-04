Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Hess in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $10.46 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

HES has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hess to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

NYSE HES opened at $140.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.15. Hess has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 34.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,291,000 after buying an additional 726,631 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Hess by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,532,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,273,000 after acquiring an additional 663,338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hess by 64.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,449,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,220,000 after purchasing an additional 567,550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hess by 45.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,794,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,664,000 after purchasing an additional 561,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,714,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

