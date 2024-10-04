Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hexcel from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $59.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

