Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.
HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $32.94 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 163.93%.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
