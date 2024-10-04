Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,918.28 ($25.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,924 ($25.74). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,905 ($25.48), with a volume of 589,574 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($28.09) to GBX 2,400 ($32.10) in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.78) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,325 ($31.10).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,687.50%.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
