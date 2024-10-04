Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lowered its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,768 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $212,410.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $212,410.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,789.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,362. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,713.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.