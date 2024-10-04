Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 123.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Amazon.com by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 162,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,702,000 after acquiring an additional 117,331 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 114,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 29,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock valued at $309,400,324 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $181.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

