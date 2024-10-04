Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 515,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $38,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.38. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

