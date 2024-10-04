Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,796. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,927.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,314,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,222 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 282.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

