Home Depot (HD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) in the last few weeks:

10/2/2024 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $387.00 to $455.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $345.00 to $400.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Home Depot is now covered by analysts at Melius Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $330.00 to $360.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Home Depot had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $395.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa America to a “hold” rating.

8/14/2024 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $377.00 to $363.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $415.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $360.00 to $330.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $380.00 to $375.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $396.00 to $395.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Home Depot had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Home Depot had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $377.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

HD stock opened at $411.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,046,485,000 after buying an additional 184,480 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,931,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,980,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

