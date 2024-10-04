Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after buying an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

HON opened at $202.88 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $132.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

