Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 3577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $758.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the period.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Company Profile

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

