Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$61.76 and last traded at C$62.06. 259,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 227,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.18.

Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.69.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.