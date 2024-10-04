Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 688.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $312,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at $976,094.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,648,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,850.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $312,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at $976,094.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $2,288,338. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE HRL opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

