Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55. 283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Hoshizaki Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

