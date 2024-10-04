Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.91 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 129 ($1.73). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.75), with a volume of 112,076 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSW shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.88) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HSW

Hostelworld Group Stock Down 1.5 %

About Hostelworld Group

The company has a market capitalization of £163.74 million, a PE ratio of 1,310.00 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.43.

(Get Free Report)

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.