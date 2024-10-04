Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and traded as low as $17.81. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 6,427 shares.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

