Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.07.

Shares of HWM opened at $100.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day moving average is $82.43. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.46%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,804,000 after buying an additional 1,274,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,186 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,539,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,507,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

