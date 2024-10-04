Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 1,582 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 1,767.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 263,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 249,475 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,119,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 276,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $22,181,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

MediaAlpha stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.22. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $178.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

