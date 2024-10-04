Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 153,538 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Carriage Services by 187.5% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 128,648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 741.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 77,439 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 208,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSV opened at $31.73 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $481.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $102.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

In other news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $148,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,623.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carriage Services news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $148,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,623.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

