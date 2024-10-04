Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,181,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 228,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after acquiring an additional 409,057 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $13,025,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth $9,647,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 304,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Daqo New Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.26.

NYSE DQ opened at $21.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.32. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

