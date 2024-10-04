Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 40,653 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,653 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of ADTRAN worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 28.5% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ADTN. StockNews.com raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 58.64%. The firm had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.95 million. Analysts forecast that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

ADTRAN Profile

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Further Reading

