Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 4,983 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 116.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FRP were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of FRP by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,937,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,251,000 after buying an additional 968,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FRP by 101.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,266,000 after purchasing an additional 553,265 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 125,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 62,901 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FRP by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 110,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 55,067 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its position in FRP by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 93,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 46,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP Trading Up 0.2 %

FRP stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FRPH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $50,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FRP news, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $50,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 4,134 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 62,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,589 shares of company stock valued at $342,079 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FRP

(Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.