Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 68,246 Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,246 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sharecare were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sharecare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,151,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 189,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sharecare by 12.1% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 10,408,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after buying an additional 1,124,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 26.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 831,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sharecare by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 635,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 203,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sharecare by 17,847.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 550,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 547,396 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sharecare

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $244,377.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,790,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,760.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Price Performance

SHCR stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $514.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. Sharecare, Inc. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.43.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $94.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.43 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sharecare

Sharecare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.