Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,386 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of First of Long Island worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 687,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 51,872 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 15.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First of Long Island

In other First of Long Island news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper sold 166,633 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $2,116,239.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $286.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First of Long Island from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on First of Long Island

First of Long Island Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.