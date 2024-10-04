Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,463 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 200.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 2,236.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 123.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Evercore ISI upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 840.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

