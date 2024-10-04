Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $6,497,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

HBT opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.86. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Insider Activity

In other HBT Financial news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $278,359.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBT shares. DA Davidson lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

