Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $299,000 Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in CoreCivic by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 70,999 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 85.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1,050.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,603,000 after buying an additional 2,865,763 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 219.3% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 69,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 47,948 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,715.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $100,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,715.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,996 shares of company stock worth $2,177,640 in the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. Noble Financial downgraded CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of CXW opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

