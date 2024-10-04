Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
VCSH stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
