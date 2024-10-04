Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $305,000 Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryerson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,757,000 after buying an additional 81,515 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 865,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 14.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 783,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 97,556 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,610,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryerson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 509,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYI opened at $19.55 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $649.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

