Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $305,000 Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryerson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,757,000 after buying an additional 81,515 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 865,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 14.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 783,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 97,556 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,610,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryerson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 509,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.
Ryerson Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE RYI opened at $19.55 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $649.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50.
Ryerson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.
Ryerson Company Profile
Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ryerson
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.