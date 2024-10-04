Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMLP. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after buying an additional 36,965 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,347,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 14.2% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 60,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.32 per share, with a total value of $96,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,071.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

DMLP opened at $31.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.10. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 59.40% and a net margin of 66.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 108.95%.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Stories

