Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 24,765 OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OneSpan by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 295,739 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,499,000 after purchasing an additional 219,907 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 293.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

OneSpan Stock Performance

OSPN stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $555.58 million, a PE ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneSpan

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.