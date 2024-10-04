Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Haleon during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 151.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Haleon by 29.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 66.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

