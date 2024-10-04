Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,548 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Woodward by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 743.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after acquiring an additional 197,125 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth $3,962,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.37. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.03 and a 12 month high of $188.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

