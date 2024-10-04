Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 25,109 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 23.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,610 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,109 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NG. National Bank Financial downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $3.65 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.05.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

