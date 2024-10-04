Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 36,253 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,253 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,803,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter valued at about $873,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in eXp World by 29.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,749,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,644,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $453,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,275,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,749,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,644,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,241 shares of company stock worth $9,077,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Performance

eXp World stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 2.29.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

