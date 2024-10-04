Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 6,607 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,852,000 after acquiring an additional 900,713 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 944,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,259,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 19.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,045,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,681,000 after purchasing an additional 170,180 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Calix by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,698,000 after purchasing an additional 166,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Calix by 1,634.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 143,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 135,039 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $46.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

