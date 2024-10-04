Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 711 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,648,000 after acquiring an additional 460,473 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 112,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 24,678 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $24,740,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMPH opened at $46.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.52. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,256.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,059.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,256.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,383 shares of company stock worth $1,524,123 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

