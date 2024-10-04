Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 67.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 13.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 108.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR opened at $181.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.05 and a 200-day moving average of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $201.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

