Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.41.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.29 on Friday, hitting C$12.76. 729,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,712. The company has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.35. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

