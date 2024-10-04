Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.34 and traded as high as C$12.58. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$12.47, with a volume of 1,180,937 shares changing hands.
HBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.34.
The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
