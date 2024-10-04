Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Humana by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Humana by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Humana by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.86.

Humana Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $241.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

