Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,807 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.17 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.