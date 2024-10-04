HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 8.1% – Still a Buy?

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11. 2,435,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,466,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

HUYA Stock Up 10.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.35. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in HUYA by 160.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 162.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,197,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 330,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 177.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 784,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 501,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

