Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Northland Capmk downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance
Shares of HY stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $84.44.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile
Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.