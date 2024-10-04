iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$105.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$105.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

TSE IAG opened at C$113.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. iA Financial has a one year low of C$77.61 and a one year high of C$113.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.51.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iA Financial will post 11.6585366 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 43.97%.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

