ICC Labs (CVE:ICC) Shares Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ICC Labs Inc. (CVE:ICC – Get Free Report) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. Approximately 646,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.
ICC Labs Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$223.63 million and a PE ratio of 95.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.62.
About ICC Labs
ICC Labs Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis in Uruguay. It offers recreational cannabis, medicinal cannabis, cannabinoid extracts, and by-products for medicinal, recreational, and industrial use, as well as industrial hemp. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
