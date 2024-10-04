Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Shares Up 144.2% – Time to Buy?

Iconic Labs Plc (LON:ICON – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 144.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.88 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07). 5,322,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,674% from the average session volume of 191,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Iconic Labs Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £585,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.80.

Iconic Labs Company Profile

Iconic Labs Plc, a media and technology business company, focuses on the identification and acquisition of companies in the online media, artificial intelligence, and big data gathering, processing, and analysis sectors. The company was formerly known as WideCells Group PLC and changed its name to Iconic Labs Plc in July 2019.

